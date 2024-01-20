Unidentified Male Body Found Under Mysterious Circumstances in Rajouri

Srinagar: An unidentified male body was found under mysterious circumstances in Rajouri on Saturday, an official said.

The official said that a body of a male person, believed to in his thirties, was spotted by some passersby at Deri Ralyote, some 150-feet away from Rajouri-Poonch highway.

“Soon after a police team reached the site and lifted the body for identification and other medico-legal formalities”, the official said.

Confirming the recovery of the body, SHO Manjakote Ibrar Ahmad said that they have sought help from the public to identify the body. “Once the identity is ascertained, the body will be handed over the family for last rites”, the officer said. (GNS)

