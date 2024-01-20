Over 200 children attend free pediatric medical camp in Pampore

Camp organized by Ujala Cygnus Hospital, Kashmir Eye Hospital and Ehsas-e-Insaniyat

Pampore: In an endeavor to offer quality healthcare services to the residents, Ujala Cygnus Kashmir Super Speciality Hospital and Kashmir Eye Hospital joined hands to conduct a free pediatric medical camp at Wuyan village in Pampore. The camp, spearheaded by Dr. Zarak Jan, Head of the Pediatrics and Neonatology Department, in collaboration with the local NGO Ehsas-e-Insaniyat Wuyan, provided screenings and free medicines to over 200 children, according to health officials at the camp.

Dr. Zarak Jan advised parents to keep their children away from mobile phones and junk foods, emphasizing the harmful impact of these elements on children’s health.

The local community expressed gratitude to the entire team of Ujala Cygnus Kashmir Hospital, Kashmir Eye Hospital, and Ehsas-e-Insaniyat Wuyan for their appreciated initiative.

During the camp, Dr. Zarak educated parents about the potential side effects of purchasing antibiotics without a prescription, including allergic reactions, gastrointestinal issues, and severe complications. He emphasized the importance of consulting pediatricians before administering antibiotics to ensure correct medication, appropriate dosage, and monitoring for potential side effects.

Dr. Jan also provided information on antibiotic resistance, highlighting the global concern associated with misuse or overuse of antibiotics. Parents were urged to use antibiotics only when prescribed by healthcare professionals and to complete the full course of treatment.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, Dr. Bilal Ahmad Mir, the Administrator of Ujala Cygnus Kashmir Hospital, commended the collaborative efforts, citing the medical camp as part of the hospital’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Dr. Mir emphasized the significance of such events in improving the health and well-being of the community, particularly children.

Dr. Mir explained that the camp aimed to raise health awareness, focusing on children, with doctors conducting check-ups and providing guidance to parents on childcare and hygiene. He stressed the importance of organizing similar medical camps in the future.

Given the winter season’s increased viral infections among children, awareness was provided on preventing and managing viral infections. Parents were advised on consulting doctors if their children contracted viral infections.

The collaboration between Ujala Cygnus Kashmir Super Speciality Hospital and Kashmir Eye Hospital underscores the importance of joint efforts to address healthcare challenges in the region. By combining resources and expertise, these institutions can provide essential care to those who may otherwise lack access to quality healthcare services.

The successful free pediatric medical camp held by Ujala Cygnus Kashmir Super Speciality Hospital and Kashmir Eye Hospital at Wuyan, Pampore, highlights the positive impact of collaboration in addressing healthcare issues. The event garnered appreciation from the local community, showcasing the effectiveness of working together to enhance the health and well-being of the people in the region.

Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, a member of Ehsas-e-Insaniyat, expressed gratitude for organizing the medical camp in collaboration with Ujala Hospital, praising the provision of professional doctors. He mentioned previous successful initiatives, including a blood donation camp, and highlighted today’s focus on providing free medical services to children up to the age of 16, with a substantial number of participants receiving free medicines.

