KVK Malangpora conducts awareness progs on Trichoderma bio-formulations, safe pesticide use

Pampore: Krishi Vigyan Kendra/Extension Training Centre Pulwama successfully organized two impactful awareness cum training programmes in collaboration with DARS, Budgam, and the Division of Plant Pathology, FoH, Shalimar at the KVK Campus in Malangpora, South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

The event drew active participation from students, progressive farmers of Pulwama District, and dedicated scientists from Kendra. Prof. and Head, Dr. Javaid Ahmad Mugloo, welcomed the trainees, highlighting the crucial role and mandate of Krishi Vigyan Kendra. In his address, Dr. Mugloo encouraged students and farmers to capitalize on such programs, fostering awareness about employment opportunities for their livelihood security and the development of entrepreneurship, as reported by KVK Malangpora officials to Kashmir Reader.

The training coordinators, Dr. Efath Shahnaz from DARS, Budgam, and Dr. Saba Banday from Shalimar, delivered informative sessions. Dr. Efath Shahnaz presented a detailed overview of “Production and Commercialization of Trichoderma-Based Bio-formulations” to students, while Dr. Saba Banday conducted a technical session on the “Safe Use of Pesticides,” emphasizing the potential risks associated with mishandling agro-chemicals.

Dr. Waseem Ali Dar, the Plant Pathologist, skillfully moderated the program, ensuring a smooth flow of information. The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks expressed by Dr. Waseem Ali Dar, extending gratitude to all participants and contributors for their valuable contributions to the success of the program. This collaborative effort aims to enhance agricultural knowledge and practices, empowering the farming community for sustainable and prosperous futures.

