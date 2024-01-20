District Level Bankers Review Committee Meet

DC Srinagar stresses bringing more youth under ambit of self-employment

• Rs 2428.39 Cr disbursed among 43013 beneficiaries under schemes generating self-employment for over 1 lakh youth

• Over 26532 PMJDY accounts opened, 3382 KCC cases mobilized, about 9000 applicants enrolled under social security schemes

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat on Saturday chaired a meeting of District Level Bankers Review Committee/District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex to review the performance of the Banks and other Financial Institutions under various Government initiatives and sponsored schemes for quarter ending September, 2023.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a sector wise performance of the Banks in implementation of different Government schemes and reviewed the achievements of Banks in lending to Priority/Non Priority sectors under Annual Credit Plan.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed on all the line Departments and Banks operating in the District to further improve the credit facilities and CD ratio. He also called for educating people about financial literacy and the Digital Payment Ecosystem by bridging the digital gap to ensure cent percent coverage.

He called upon Officers of all line Departments and Bankers to work in a coordinated manner with added vigour and zeal to achieve the set targets within the set timeline.

While appreciating the LDM, his team and other stakeholders for their work and improving their performance, the DC asked them to continue their efforts with a customer friendly approach to ensure better facilities and services to the Customers upto their satisfaction.

The DC emphasised on improvement of other schemes and flagship programmes of the Government and focused attention towards self-employment to uplift the socio-economic conditions of the people.

The DC also called upon the officers to prepare ward wise and Panchyat wise details of the beneficiaries to ensure the target of 15 beneficiaries in each ward/panchayat.

While reviewing the Bank-wise movement of CD Ratio in the District, the DC was informed that total deposits of the District Srinagar stood at Rs 34132.49 crore and Advance at Rs 25268.11 crore, constitute 74 percent CD Ratio in the 2nd quarter of current financial year ended in September, 2023.

The DC was apprised that an amount of Rs 2428.39 crore has been disbursed among 43013 beneficiaries in Srinagar District under different schemes thereby generating expected self-employment opportunities for over 1.0 lakh unemployed youth of the District during financial year 2022-23.

Besides, the Banks operating in Srinagar have provided a total credit of Rs.7111.85 Crore in favour of 130535 beneficiaries under both Priority as well as Non-Priority Sector during for financial year 2023-24.

The DC was further apprised that under Prime Ministers Mudra Yojna (PMMY) Scheme Banks operating in Srinagar have disbursed Rs 315.65 Crore among 9202 beneficiaries of the District during Financial year 2023-24.

Similarly, under the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation programme (PMEGP), total 1860 cases have been sanctioned and an amount of Rs 105.23 Crore has also been sanctioned.

With regard to implementation of Pradhan Mantri SVANIDHI schemes, the DC was informed that Rs 10.77 crore have been disbursed among 7341 Street Vendors of the District.

While reviewing the progress achieved in enrolment under social security schemes including Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana(PMJJBY)/Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana(PMSBY) and Atal pension Yojna(APY), the DC was informed that under as many as 181649 registrations have been made till December, 2023 including 131329 under PMSBY, 40537 under PMJJBY and 9783 under APY scheme.

Likewise, the DC was also apprised about credit disbursement under Mission Youth schemes, for providing self-employment including MUMKIN, TEJASWINI, besides under the Swarozgar Utsav campaign launched as a step towards saturation of self-employment of the youth.

During the meeting, the performance of Banks under Kissan Credit Card(KCC), RSETI, NULM, PMFME, FLCCs, CFLs were also reviewed.

The meeting was among others attended by the Chief Planning Officer, General Manager DIC, Lead District Manager, all District Officers, Cluster Heads of J&K Bank, representatives of Banks and financial institutions operating in Srinagar.

