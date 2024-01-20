Arms seizure case: J-K Police files charge-sheet in NIA Court in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said it has filed in an NIA court here a charge-sheet in an arms seizure case.

Of the two accused — Arfat Yousuf Khan and his associate Yawar Shafi Bhat — in the case, Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in 2022. The charge-sheet, which was registered under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was filed in the Court of NIA, Srinagar, on Friday, a police spokesman said.

While Khan, is a resident of Pethgam Rajpora, Bhat belonged to Kalampora Pulwama, he said

