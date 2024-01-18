Security beefed up

JAMMU: Security has been beefed up in Jammu ahead of Republic Day and the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Security forces and the police have been put on alert across the Jammu region, including the Indo-Pakistan border, to ensure the deployment of fool-proof security in the region.
“The security measures have been beefed up ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22 and also the Republic Day celebrations. Security setup has been put on alert,” a senior officer said.
