ED attaches Kashmir-based operatives’ assets worth Rs 5 cr in terror funding case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached immovable assets and bank deposits worth Rs 5 crore as part of an investigation against some Jammu and Kashmir-based operatives who channelled funds for terrorist activities and stone pelting.

Seven immovable assets and two bank accounts have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). They belong to separatist organisation Salvation Front’s chief Mohd Akbar Bhat, Fatima Shah, Qazi Yasir, Mohammad Abdullah Shah and Iqbal Mir, the ED said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from Jammu and Kashmir Police FIR and a charge sheet it filed against Akbar Bhat, Fatima Shah, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, Qazi Yasir, Syed Khalid Geelani alias Khalid Andrabi and others on charges of being “hand-in-glove with some Pakistan-based handlers who arranged admissions in MBBS and other courses in Pakistani colleges for J&K students”.

