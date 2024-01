New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO has said it will no longer use Aadhaar as a valid document for proof of date of birth.

In an official circular on January 16, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said the decision to remove Aadhaar was taken following a directive from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

As per the circular, Aadhaar is also being removed from the list of documents for correction in date of birth.

