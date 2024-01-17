VBSY propels transformation across Pulwama

Pulwama: Commencing its journey on November 25th, 2023, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) has emerged as a catalyst for positive change throughout Pulwama District. Aligned with the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, this initiative is dedicated to reaching the unreached and ensuring the comprehensive saturation of various Government schemes.
The Yatra, focused on fostering community development, has traversed panchayats, municipalities, and is currently making a profound impact in the villages of Pulwama. Today’s program unfolded across six villages, with active participation from the local community in this transformative experience.
Central to the event was the Sankalp Pledge, where individuals committed to contributing to the development of their villages, aligning with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision for a developed nation. The message was effectively conveyed through Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) vans, strategically placed throughout the villages.
Cultural programs showcased the rich heritage of the region, and local achievers were honored for their outstanding contributions. VBSY, an ongoing journey, seeks to inspire lasting change and prosperity across the district.
The transformative spirit is palpable, reflecting the collective commitment to positive change. As the Yatra progresses, this spirit is becoming increasingly evident, shaping the vision of a developed and vibrant Nation. The Yatra remains dedicated to inspiring progress and empowerment.
