India’s growth prospects are very good, says RBI chief

Davos: India’s growth prospects are very good, and the country’s banking sector has seen a remarkable recovery, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a session here, Das said there is a lot of international confidence in India and the macroeconomic and financial sector stability that the country offers.

“…I think we need to really look back at the business opportunity in India. Because this is the right time to build into the Indian ecosystem,” he said and emphasised that the country’s growth prospects are very good on account of the structural reforms that have taken place in recent years.

