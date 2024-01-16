OpenAI not to allow AI for political campaigning, lobbying in elections

New Delhi: Ahead of general elections, US-based artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI has said it will not allow its AI to be used for political campaigning and continue to work to prevent misleading ‘deepfakes’ and chatbots impersonating candidates.

In a blog post, Sam Altman-led firm said it has made a number of policy changes to prevent its generative AI-based technologies such as ChatGPT, Dall-e and the rest from undermining the ‘democratic process’ during upcoming elections.

“As we prepare for elections in 2024 across the world’s largest democracies, our approach is to continue our platform safety work by elevating accurate voting information, enforcing measured policies, and improving transparency,” it said.

