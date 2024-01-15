PM Modi to release first instalment to 1 lakh beneficiaries PMAY (G) today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release the first instalment to 1 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY – G) under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) on 15th January, 2024 at 12 noon via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of PM-JANMAN on the occasion.
In line with the Prime Minister’s efforts towards the vision of Antyodaya to empower the last person at the last mile, PM-JANMAN was launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on 15th November 2023, on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.
PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through 9 Ministries and is aimed to improve socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release the first instalment to 1 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY – G) under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) on 15th January, 2024 at 12 noon via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of PM-JANMAN on the occasion.