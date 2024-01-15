Govt ensuring well-being of ex-servicemen: Rajnath

KANPUR/LUCKNOW (UP): Noting that armed forces veterans hold a special place in the heart of every Indian, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure their well-being, be it implementing the “one rank, one pension” scheme or providing healthcare and re-employment.

Indian soldiers rise above family, caste and creed in the service of the nation as they know if the country is secure, everything is safe, he said, adding their integrity and professionalism is respected and recognised not just by the whole country but by the entire world.

Addressing an Armed Forces Veterans’ Day event at the Air Force Station in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said it is a collective responsibility of the people to treat soldiers and their dependents as their own family members and ensure that they stand with them always.

He appealed to the people to further strengthen their will to honour the retired as well as the serving soldiers.

Singh interacted with the armed forces veterans attending the event and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to them for their selfless service to the motherland.

He emphasised that the veterans hold a special place in the heart of every Indian, according to an official statement.

“Our soldiers rise above family, caste and creed and only think about the nation. They effectively carry out their duties as they know for a fact that if the nation is secure, everything is safe. This gives them the moral strength to face every challenge,” he said.

Singh reiterated the defence ministry’s commitment towards the welfare of ex-servicemen.

From implementing the “one rank, one pension” scheme to providing healthcare and re-employment, the government led by Prime Minister Modi has been leaving no stone unturned to ensure the wellbeing of veterans, he said.

Singh said the bravery, integrity, professionalism and humanity of the Indian soldiers is respected and recognised not just by the whole country but by the entire world, according to the statement.

“The bravery of our soldiers who fought in the First and Second World Wars are remembered with respect across the globe. We, Indians, not only respect our own soldiers, but also those of other countries.

“In the 1971 war, more than 90,000 soldiers of Pakistan surrendered to India. We could have treated them in any way we wanted. But, such is our culture and tradition that we adopted a completely humanitarian attitude and sent them back to their country with full respect. Such treatment to enemy soldiers is one of the golden chapters of humanity,” he said.

On the occasion, the defence minister laid a wreath at the War Memorial and paid homage to the heroes for their supreme sacrifice and dedicated service.

