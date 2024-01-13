ED issues fourth summons to Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case for Jan 18

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons for the fourth time to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on Saturday.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been asked to depose before the agency at its headquarters here on January 18, they said.

According to AAP sources, Kejriwal is supposed to be in Goa for a three-day visit from January 18 to 20 to take stock of his party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

