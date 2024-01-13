Dozens join BJP in Pampore

Party’s VP Pulwama says people’s support overwhelming

Pampore: Dozens of people, mostly youth, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the joining programme in Saffron Town Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

In a joining cum party public darbar held at Saffron Town Pampore, dozens of individuals pledged their support to the BJP. The event witnessed their formal induction into the party in the presence of BJP Vice President for Pulwama and election Incharge Pulwama, Mohammad Asif Ganaie.

The new members were warmly garlanded and welcomed into the party fold by BJP leader Mohammad Asif Ganaie.

During the programme, numerous deputations from various areas within the Pampore Constituency visited the party office in Pampore, addressing and presenting their local issues. The concerns brought forth by the delegations included issues such as electricity transformers, road repairs, the upgradation of lanes, and various other community matters.

Ganaie actively listened to the grievances presented by these delegations during the public darbar, emphasizing the party’s commitment to addressing and resolving the concerns of the residents.

He said that the BJP will address and resolve any issues the people of Pampore Constituency and the party office will always remain open for the people.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, Asif Ganaie said that this programme aims to strengthen the party in the Pampore constituency. “Today was our joining programme, and a significant number of people from the Pampore Constituency have joined the BJP. The momentum will continue in the future. I welcome all those who have supported the party,” he said

He said that in the Pampore Constituency, people are increasingly aligning with the BJP, strengthening the party’s foothold here. “In the coming days, many people are expected to join the BJP because people have realized that it is the party actively working for their welfare,” he said.

The BJP leader added, “Today, a significant number of people, including delegations from different areas of the Pampore Constituency, visited, bringing their issues and concerns. I listened to their problems, addressed some, and will attempt to resolve others by discussing them with the district administration.”

