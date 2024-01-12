Secy Health emphasizes timely disposal of public issues

Shopian: Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah on Friday chaired a public darbar at Shopian held under UT government’s public outreach program, to assess public grievances and demands.

Delegations including members of District Development and Block Development Councils, Councillors of Municipal Corporation, fruit growers, traders, tribal leaders, activists, civil society members, youth besides locals projected various welfare and development issues and demands of their respective areas.

These delegations raised various issues which inter alia included establishment of Press Club, augmentation of hostel and accommodation facilities at GDC Shopian, adequate supply of water, revision of Master Plan of Shopian Town, development of Municipal Park at Shopian, augmentation of power transmission and distribution system, promotion of Tourism spots including scenic and cultural sites on Mughal road, speedy completion of Indoor Stadium, playfields, construction of Mughal road tunnel, establishment of Maternity Hospital, filling of vacant posts at DH and other centres, better equipment and accommodation at DH Shopian, establishment of GMC or Nursing College, drug de-addiction and rehabilitation services, upgradation of NTPHC Ramnagri and other issues.

Locals, on the occasion, thanked the administration for installing the CT Scan at DH. The youth representatives appreciated the ambitious outreach program where people come together to interact with senior officers and deliberate on welfare and development concerns.

Responding to public issues, Secretary directed the concerned to vigorously follow up public grievances and other issues for redressal at the earliest. He sought timely resolution of all public welfare issues including those requiring inter- departmental coordination.

Secretary asked the Director Health and CMO Shopian to address the healthcare related public issues and make adequate provision of staff across the health centres of the district.

Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb, apprised the Secretary of the measures being taken up by the district administration for public welfare and development.

Director Health, Dr.Mushtaq Ahmad, SSP, Tanushree, ADDC, Dr. Nasir Ahmad Lone, ADC, Dr. Zakir Hussain Faaz besides other district and sectoral officers were present on the occasion.

