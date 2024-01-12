Deptt of H&H hosts sequel of its ‘Know Your Artisan’ initiative to promote local artisans

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Friday inaugurated the group art exhibition titled ‘Naqsh o Nigar, A Kaleidoscope of Art, Craft, and Photography Exhibition’ at Government Arts Emporium Srinagar.

The exhibition presents ever-changing patterns in art, design, craft, and photography. Organized in collaboration with Edraak, a group focused on educational revival through arts and aesthetics in Kashmir, the exhibition centers around the theme of “Naqsh o Nigar”, showcasing a diverse array of artistic expressions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Div Com described the exhibition as a testament to the diverse voices and visions shaping the contemporary art scene. He emphasized its role in inspiring creativity and promoting cultural exchange through the universal language of art. “We are confident that visitors will be moved, inspired, and intrigued by the stunning array of works on display,” he remarked.

Featuring the artistic endeavors of more than 25 individuals, predominantly young students from various fields, the week-long exhibition showcases art, crafts, and photography. The artists have poured their hearts into their curated selections, presenting a dynamic blend of creatives.

Meanwhile, the department has been proactive in organizing such exhibitions since Srinagar became part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), celebrating the rich heritage of artistic expression.

On the occasion Director of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah said, “Exhibitions like today’s underscore the synergies between various artistic practices, integrating traditional and contemporary approaches and blurring the boundaries between art forms. The artworks reflect a profound exploration of techniques, materials, and concepts, fostering a dialogue between the past and the present, the familiar and the unfamiliar.”

Attendees at the exhibition have the opportunity to immerse themselves in compelling drawings, paintings, traditional sculptures, and intriguing craft fusions that defy norms, stir emotions, and encourage reflection. Each piece of art encapsulates the artist’s unique identity and their personal perspective on the surrounding world. The exhibition is open to the general public until January 17 at Government Arts Emporium, Srinagar.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print