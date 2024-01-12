PM Modi starts special religious exercise preceding temple consecration

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began a special 11-day religious exercise preceding the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, as he spoke about experiencing feelings like never before in his life.

“I am emotional. I am overwhelmed with emotions. For the first time in life, I am experiencing such feelings,” he said, noting that the dream which many generations carried in their hearts like a resolve will be witnessed by him as it is being realised.

The inner journey he is undergoing can only be felt and not expressed, Modi said in an audio message, adding that he is unable to articulate with words the depth, expanse and intensity of the feelings.

