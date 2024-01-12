Advisor Bhatnagar chairs 43rd BoDs meeting of JKSCST&BCDC

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Friday chaired the 43rd Board of Directors meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes Development Corporation (JKSCST&BCDC) at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda; Secretary Tribal Affairs department, Shiv Anant Tayal; DG Budget, M.Y. Ittoo; DG Planning, representatives of Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, National Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation, National Scheduled Tribe Finance and Development Corporation, National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation, National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation, National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation and National Minorities Finance and Development Corporation, both in person and through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the BoDs held comprehensive review of ongoing projects, assessment of developmental programs and deliberations on innovative approaches to address the unique challenges faced by these communities. The Board also held detailed deliberations on the performance as well as financial position of the Corporation.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar underscored the government’s commitment to inclusive development and highlighted the Corporation’s role in implementing policies that uplift the socio-economic status of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes across Jammu and Kashmir.

He called upon the management of the Corporation to explore avenues and measures for enhancing accessibility to education, employment and healthcare for the marginalized sections of society.

The Advisor, further emphasized upon the corporation management to take full benefits of schemes of all Apex Corporations for creating sustainable opportunities and ensuring overall welfare of the targeted communities. He called upon them to organise awareness programmes in collaboration with Apex Corporations so that maximum people take due benefits of these beneficiary schemes.

He also asked them to organise workshops for the employees of corporation to acquaint them with latest schemes of the government so that they can translate same into actionable programs that positively impact the lives of the people it serves.

During the meeting, the BoDs took some significant decisions for improving overall health of the corporation.

The Board asked the management of corporation to simplify the procedure for obtaining the loan so that the maximum people take due advantage of the schemes operated by the corporation. The Board also asked the MD JKSCST&BCDC to monitor the employees of the corporation on regular basis and take action against the non-performing officials.

The Board also held detailed discussions and deliberations on key initiatives and strategies aimed at fostering socio-economic growth among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

During the meeting, MD JKSCST&BCDC gave a detailed presentation on the overall performance and functioning of the Corporation.

