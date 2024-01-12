Brotherhood and Harmony in Muslim Ummah

Reflecting on discord, restoring brotherhood and prioritizing the essence of Islam

In a world marked by diversity, the Muslim Ummah stands united by the pillars of faith, embracing the belief in one Allah, following the teachings of the same Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and holding onto the sacred Qur’an. The essence of Islam is built on the foundation of unity, brotherhood, and love, with the guidance of the Quran serving as the unifying rope for all Muslims.

However, recent events have cast a shadow on the harmonious spirit that Islam encourages. Despite the shared values and common heritage, a sense of discord has emerged within the Ummah. This begs the question: Is the Ummah truly embodying the teachings of the Quran and the Prophet?

Islam, as outlined in the Quran, vehemently rejects hatred and division. It emphasizes unity and encourages Muslims to stand together for the betterment of society. Yet, the current state of the Muslim Ummah serves as a stark reminder that something is amiss.

Differences in opinions are inevitable, but the key lies in maintaining unity despite these disparities. The Quran serves as a guide, urging Muslims to hold fast to the rope of Allah, transcending sects and differences. The Ummah must reflect on the current state of affairs and recognize the urgency of restoring the spirit of brotherhood.

Within the Muslim Ummah, fractures have emerged – differences in sects, groups, and desires. The pen and the tongue, meant to be tools of wisdom and understanding, have unfortunately been wielded to sever the bonds of brotherhood. Disagreements should be met with dialogue, not discord, as Islam rejects the toxic trend of attacking those with differing opinions.

It is disheartening to witness that some sects and groups, while claiming to work for Islam, inadvertently contribute to division by prioritizing their own interests. This dangerous trend of promoting sectarianism over the broader message of Islam needs to be addressed urgently.

The Ummah finds itself divided into numerous groups, each convinced of its exclusive righteousness. This mindset, where one group deems itself superior to others, contradicts the very essence of Islam. The narrow focus on specific scholars, books, and gatherings within a particular sect further fragments the Muslim community.

Islam strictly prohibits such division. The Ummah must collectively reflect on its current state, acknowledging the need for a revival in Muslim brotherhood. It is time to prioritize the broader principles of Islam over sectarian interests, fostering an environment where unity and mutual respect flourish.

The Muslim Ummah is at a crossroads, facing the challenge of division and discord. The call for revival echoes through the pages of the Quran and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). It is time for Muslims to return to the essence of their faith, transcending differences and working towards a united Ummah. Through sincere reflection and a commitment to fostering brotherhood, the Muslim community can pave the way for a harmonious revival that aligns with the true spirit of Islam.

In the pursuit of reviving Muslim brotherhood, it is essential for each individual within the Ummah to introspect and understand that diversity should be celebrated rather than a source of division. Embracing differences of opinion, sects, and groups can enrich the tapestry of Islam, creating a harmonious mosaic reflective of the Ummah’s true strength.

As we navigate the challenges of the modern world, let us be guided by the timeless wisdom of the Quran and the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Unity does not mean uniformity; it means understanding, respecting, and appreciating the diversity that exists within the Ummah. By prioritizing the greater principles of Islam, we can bridge the gaps that have emerged and build a stronger, more resilient Muslim community.

The call for revival is not a mere rhetoric but a collective responsibility. It requires a conscious effort from every Muslim to transcend the barriers that divide and focus on the common ground that unites. In doing so, we can rekindle the spirit of brotherhood, creating a legacy of unity that will endure for generations to come. May the Ummah rise above its current challenges and emerge stronger, more united, and ever steadfast in its commitment to the principles of Islam.

The writer is Administrator, Maryam Memorial Institute (MMI) Pandithpora and can be reached at [email protected]

