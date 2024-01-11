Situation along Northern border stable but sensitive: Army Chief

New Delhi:Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Thursday said the situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh is “stable” but “sensitive”, and asserted that Indian troops are maintaining a “high state” of preparedness to deal with any challenge.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Army Day, Gen Pande also said that both India and China continue to hold talks at military and diplomatic levels to find a resolution to the remaining issues.

Our operational preparedness continues to be at a high level, he said, noting that the Indian Army is maintaining adequate reserves to confront any security challenge in the region

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print