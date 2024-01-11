Poor, underprivileged have first right on govt resources: Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha participated in Block Diwas, a public outreach programme of J&K Administration, at Bhalwal on Wednesday.

Congratulating people for overwhelming response on Block Diwas, the Lt Governor said the Jan-Bhagidari campaign to strengthen participatory governance is empowering citizens, generating awareness about responsibilities and ensuring accountability of officers in administration.

He called upon every section of the society to take initiative with dedication and determination to make their panchayat clean, liveable, achieve 100% literacy rate, maintain green spaces and 100% saturation of all government schemes.

“The sense of commitment and duty among the citizens towards the society and their respective panchayats will improve quality of life and pave the way to prosperity,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, the massive and historic participation of people in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and 100% saturation of all schemes will remove developmental imbalances and give a tremendous boost to local economy.

The Lt Governor reiterated the resolve of the UT Administration towards equitable and inclusive development and to ensure empowerment of all.

Poor and underprivileged have the first right on government resources. Efforts are being made towards promotion of Dogri and other regional languages, connecting remaining panchayats with road, boost industries, religious tourism and tapping the potential of Agriculture & Allied sector, he said.

“Besides central government schemes, the J&K UT administration is running more than a dozen self-employment schemes with an objective to provide resources and requisite training to youth to start their own business. This could be a game changer both in urban and rural areas,” the Lt Governor further added.

At Block Diwas programme, the Lt Governor urged the people to assist Civil Administration and Police to intensify crackdown on drug supply chain to make their Panchayat Nasha-Mukt.

Responding to the issues put forth by former PRI members on the occasion, the Lt Governor assured them that their suggestions and genuine demands would be considered in the planning of District Capex Budget.

He also directed Deputy Commissioner Jammu to take a comprehensive review of the development of playfields in panchayats of the District and ensure that by the end of the month of April, every panchayat of Jammu District, where land is available, has a playfield.

The Lt Governor inspected the stalls put up various departments and enquired about the grievances received by the citizens. He handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries under different government schemes.

Sh Bharat Bhushan, Chairman, District Development Council Jammu; Sh Anand Jain, ADGP, Jammu; Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Sh Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, senior officers, former PRI members, and people in large number were present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print