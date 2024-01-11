Pay bills or face disconnection: MD KPDCL

Srinagar: Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Mussarat Islam, today urged consumers to clear their outstanding balance on account of electricity dues, failing which KPDCL shall be left with no option but to further accelerate its disconnection drives as warranted under Section 56 of the Electricity Act.

He further stated that smart meter consumers with arrears are being automatically disconnected if they do not pay their pending power bills.

Expressing serious concern over huge default figures in domestic, commercial and industrial categories, the MD stated that revenue realized on account of clearance of pending bills shall enable KPDCL to have enough resource availability for power purchase which will be critical for providing reliable supply.

The MD also said that huge default figures are taking a toll on the financial health of the Corporation as it would impact the fund flow under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which is aimed at transforming the LT Distribution Network in Kashmir Division.

Seeking cooperation of all consumers in clearing dues, the MD further stated that keeping in view the compulsion for realization of arrears, KPDCL has passed directions to all 19 Electric Divisions to further accelerate disconnection drives of defaulter consumers who are reluctant to pay their energy dues on time.

Meanwhile the Managing Director inspected Divisional Workshop of Electric Division (ED) II, Srinagar at Huzuribagh and obtained a firsthand appraisal about replacement of damaged transformers.

Executive Engineer, ED II, Srinagar, Er. Rauf Bhat, AEE, Er. Dara Singh and other engineering and technical staff of Sub Division Huzuribagh were also present on the occasion.

While inspecting the buffer stock of DTs, the MD was informed by EE ED II that no Distribution Transformer (DT) is presently damaged in Electric Division II and all damaged DTs have been repaired at the workshop.

He was further informed that only 34 DTs were damaged in the month of December 2023, down from 62 in the corresponding period in 2022. In January so far, only 5 DTs have been reported damaged and all have been replaced within the stipulated timeline fixed by the Government.

While visiting 3×6.3MVA Receiving Station and Billing Centre of S/D Huzuribagh, the MD appreciated the KPDCL staff and urged upon them to increase the billing and collection efficiency and maintaining the momentum of inspection and disconnection drives in the Electric Division.

The MD also appreciated the improvement in revenue realisation in Electric Division II and hoped that targets fixed by the Government will be achieved.

