Mehbooba Mufti Escapes Unhurt After Car Accident Near Anantnag

Anantnag,.

Ex CM Mehbooba Mufti’s vehicle was involved in a severe accident while en route to Anantnag today. Fortunately, Ms. Mufti, along with her security officers, emerged unscathed, escaping the incident without any significant injuries.

The news was confirmed by Iltija Mufti, Media Advisor to Mehbooba Mufti, who expressed gratitude towards divine intervention for ensuring the safety of Ms. Mufti and those accompanying her. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of travel, even for prominent figures, emphasizing the importance of safety precautions on the roads.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print