MoE orders CUK Vice-Chancellor to hold additional charge as director NIT Srinagar

Srinagar,: Ministry of Education Tuesday ordered the incumbent Vice Chance of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Prof A. Ravinder Nath to hold additional charge for the post of Director, NIT, Srinagar.Under Secretary to the Government of India (GoI) Pawan Kumar in a communique said that the ministry had approved to relive the current Director of the institute.“In context of the communication submitted by Prof Sudhakar Yedla, Director, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar to the Ministry in pursuance to the communication received by him from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), Mumbai (Maharashtra), the competent authority has approved to relieve him his responsibilities as Director, NIT, Srinagar with immediate effect from January-9-2024,” it reads.
