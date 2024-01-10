KTMF meets Commissioner Sales Tax, welcomes his appointment

Jammu: Kashmir Traders & Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) has expressed its heartfelt welcome to Mr.Prediman Krishen Bhat on his recent appointment as Commissioner Sales Tax. A delegation of KTMF led by its caretaker President Mohammad Yaseen Khan welcomed him at his Jammu office.

Mohammad Yaseen Khan said, “Appointment comes at a crucial time when fostering a trader-friendly approach is paramount for the sustainable development of the region. We recognise the importance of a harmonious business environment and adopting policies that prioritize the interests of the local business community. Our shared goal is to streamline processes, reduce hurdles and create a transparent and efficient tax framework. By adopting a trader-friendly approach we aim to encourage investment, spur economic growth and ensure that businesses in J&K thrive.”

Khan said Bhat has a distinguished history within the sales taxes department and brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. “His extensive knowledge of the intricacies of sales tax administration positions him as a valuable asset in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the system,” he said.

Having served in various capacities within the sales taxes department, Bhat’s appointment is a testament to his commitment to public service and administrative excellence, the KTMF chief said, adding, “We look forward to working hand in hand with the Commissioner Sales Tax to develop and implement policies that not only facilitate ease of business but also contribute to the overall prosperity of the region.”

During the meeting, the Commissioner accorded patient hearing to all district representatives of the KTMF. This meeting provided a valuable platform for all the district representatives to apprise the Commissioner of their concerns related to the Sales tax department, Khan observed.

Those who were part of the delegation include Mohammad Yaseen Khan, Bashir Ahmad Rather, Din Mohd Mattoo, Lateef Ahmad Sofi, Qazi Tauseef, Rafiq Ah Zargar, Ajaz Sofi President Traders Federation Handwara, Manoj Tandon President Traders Federation Kupwara, Mohd Ashraf Ganie President Traders Federation Sopore, Ghulam Hassan Parra President Traders Federation Ganderbal, Altaf Ahmad Kar President Traders Federation Pulwama & Riyaz Ahmad Mantoo Chairman Traders Federation Shopian.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print