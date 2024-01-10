MMU directs imams, preachers to desist from sectarian, disrespectful sermons

Announces prayers for rain, respite from harsh weather at Jamia Masjid on Friday

Srinagar: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, sternly warned elements trying to harm communal amity and unity in Jammu and Kashmir by stoking sectarian tensions here.

MMU in a statement emphasised that the urgent need of the hour is to focus on the fundamental teachings and principles of Islam during their sermons and discourses for the sake of greater unity among the Muslims.

MMU makes a fervent appeal to the scholars, preachers, khateebs and imams of different schools of thought that while they follow their own school of thought and creed in practice, in public gatherings, on pulpits and mihrabs of mosques, meetings and in gatherings, they should desist from criticising others following a different maslak and instead focus on universal and fundamental teachings of Islam.

“They should also highlight and educate the masses about the serious social and moral issues faced by Kashmiri society and play their role in the all-round reform of society. The malicious intentions of anti-Islam and anti-unity elements can only be defeated through unity among the religious preachers and their followers. Those who still continue with such a mindset to promote sectarianism will be exposed in public and held accountable,” the Majlis-e-Ulema warned.

Meanwhile MMU appealed to all imams of masjids, scholars, heads of religious institutions and the general public to organise ‘Namaz-e-Istisqa’ on Friday and pray to Almighty Allah at individual and collective levels for rain and respite from the harsh weather. In this regard Namaz-e-Istisqa will be held at Jama Masjid Srinagar after Juma prayers on Friday .

Majlis-e-Ulema include the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar , Darul Uloom Raheemiyah Bandipora ,Mufti Azam’s Muslim Personal Law Board, , Anjuman-e-Shari’a Shia, Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith, Jamaat-e-Islami, Karvaan-e-Islami, Ittehad-e-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tabligh-ul Islam, Jamiat Hamdaniya, Anjuman Ulema Ahnaf, Darul Uloom Qasmia, Darul Uloom Bilalia, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat Imam-ul-Ulema, Anjuman Imam-o-Mashaikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandiyya, Dar-ul-Uloom Rashidia, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Kanz-ul-Uloom, Karavaan-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat and the leaders of other contemporary religious, milli, social and educational associations.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print