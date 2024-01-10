Commissioner SMC chairs introductory meeting with officers

Conducts spot inspection of ongoing Smart City projects in Srinagar; stresses timely completion of projects

Srinagar: The Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Dr Owais Ahmad who is also holding additional charge of Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority (V.C SDA) on Wednesday convened an introductory meeting with the officers of the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) to outline the vision, goals, and strategic priorities for fostering sustainable urban development in the region.

During the meeting, the Vice Chairman emphasized the pivotal role of SDA in shaping the city’s urban landscape and highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts to realize the objectives set forth by the Smart City initiative. The discussions focused on aligning the SDA’s activities with the overarching goal of enhancing livability, promoting economic growth, and preserving the cultural heritage of Srinagar.

The chair underscored the need for a holistic and integrated approach to urban planning, encouraging the officers to leverage innovative solutions and best practices to address urban challenges while ensuring inclusive and sustainable development.

The gathering concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and a collective commitment to drive positive change through strategic urban interventions, leveraging the expertise and dedication of the SDA’s officers.

Meanwhile, in a proactive move to ensure the timely and efficient execution of the Smart City Projects, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), Dr Owais Ahmad today conducted on-spot inspections of the ongoing development works in Srinagar City.

These projects include Construction, Improvement and Place Making of Jehangir Chowk Junction, Construction of Traditional Souq Market and Craft Centre at Batamaloo including Landscaping, Development of Parking, Central Plaza and Pedestrian Seating Spaces, and Improvement and Upgradation of Batamaloo Mominabad Road.

The inspections, which were part of the CEO’s ongoing commitment to monitor the progress of the Smart City Projects, aimed to assess the quality of work, adherence to project timelines, and the overall impact on the local communities.

CEO engaged with project managers, engineers, and on-site workers to gain firsthand insights into the status of the development and to address any immediate concerns.

Expressing satisfaction with the pace and quality of the ongoing works, the CEO emphasized the importance of delivering a world-class urban infrastructure that aligns with the Smart City vision.

The hands-on approach demonstrated the CEO’s dedication to ensuring that the Smart City Project remains on track to enhance the city’s livability, sustainability, and economic vibrancy.

The spot inspections serve as a testament to the CEO’s unwavering commitment to realizing the Smart City’s potential and fostering inclusive urban growth for all residents.

Meanwhile, the CEO, SSCL, Dr Owais Ahmad today chaired an introductory and comprehensive review meeting with the officials of Srinagar Smart City Ltd, where he issued directives to expedite the progress of ongoing projects for their timely completion.

During the meeting, CEO articulated a forward-looking strategy to propel the development of Srinagar Smart City, emphasizing the critical role of ongoing projects in reshaping the city’s infrastructure and services.

The CEO underscored the imperative of accelerating the pace of project implementation and urged the officials to collectively redouble their efforts, fostering seamless coordination and proactive problem-solving to surmount any obstacles.

He underscored the need for efficient resource allocation and adherence to the highest standards of quality in project execution. He emphasized the significance of upholding transparency and accountability at every stage of project management, highlighting the pivotal role of public trust in the Smart City’s advancement.

He expressed confidence in the collective capabilities of the Srinagar Smart City team and their capacity to overcome challenges, emphasizing the need for a concerted, results-oriented approach to project delivery.

