Government Appoints BDOs As Administrator(s) for Running Affairs of Panchayat Halqas

SRINAGAR – Government of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed Block Development Officers (BDOs) as administrator(s) of Panchayats. The delegation of powers comes a day after expiry of term of Halqa came to an end. “The term of Halqa Panchayat(s) has expired on 09.01.2024 and Government is satisfied that the Halqa Panchayat(s) cannot be constituted immediately. Now therefore in exercise of the powers by Section 9 of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Government hereby appoints Block Development Officers (BDOs) as Administrator(s), for running the affairs of the Panchayat Halqas under their jurisdiction for a period of six months w.e.f 10.01.2024 or till further orders, whichever is earlier”, reads an order.
