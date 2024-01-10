Authorities halt illegal earth filling in Pampore

Pampore: The Tehsil Administration in Pampore swiftly intervened to prevent illegal soil filling on Abi Awal land in Meej village, Pulwama district of south Kashmir. Under the leadership of Tehsildar Pampore, Zuber Ahmad Bhat, the administration took immediate action to remove the illicit earth filling.
Acting on information received during the night hours, the Tehsil Office Pampore mobilized quickly to thwart the illegal activity. The Tehsildar personally oversaw the removal of soil filling from several kanals of Abi Awal land. This prompt response underscores the administration’s dedication to upholding land use regulations and safeguarding valuable resources from unauthorized encroachment.
Speaking to Kashmir Reader, Tehsildar Bhat said he received a report about ongoing illegal filling in the Abi Awal land of the Meej area. Without hesitation, he took immediate action, personally visiting the site with field staff. They observed illegal soil and stone filling at two separate locations.
This morning, the field staff, equipped with machinery, initiated the process of removing the materials, which is still in progress. The Tehsildar urged residents of Meej and the wider Pampore area to refrain from engaging in illegal activities. He emphasized that the government has established strict protocols for land conservation and encouraged residents to approach the administration for assistance, rather than resorting to illegal activities under the cover of night.
