Cong, AAP hold seat-sharing talks for LS polls in Delhi, Punjab; decide to meet again

New Delhi: The Congress and the AAP discussed seat-sharing prospects for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, Delhi and other states on Monday, and decided to meet again to give a final shape to the arrangements between the two key constituents of the INDIA opposition bloc.

Top Congress leaders and members of the party’s seat-sharing committee Mukul Wasnik and Ashok Gehlot were present at the meeting here while those from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) included Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The leaders of the two parties discussed the possibilities of seat sharing but did not divulge any details.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print