Rajasthan: Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Koonar wins Karanpur assembly election

Jaipur: Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Koonar on Monday won the Karanpur assembly election, defeating BJP minister Surendra Pal Singh by 11,283 votes.

According to the chief electoral office, Koonar bagged 94,950 votes while Singh got 83,667. There were 18 rounds of counting.

“I am thankful to the people of Karanpur who voted for me… even central ministers had come for campaigning (but) people rejected them and made democracy win,” Koonar, whose late father Gurmeet Singh earlier held the seat, told reporters after winning the election.

