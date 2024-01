New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said an empowered India would be ensured when the four castes of poor, farmers, women and youth are empowered.

Addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing, Modi said the biggest objective of the Yatra is to ensure that no rightful beneficiary of government schemes is left out.

He noted that since the Yatra started, about 12 lakh new Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries gave application for a free Ujjwala gas connection.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print