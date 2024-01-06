Woman among seven drug peddlers held: Police

Srinagar: Police on Friday said that seven drug peddlers including a woman in Baramulla and Kulgam district.

A police spokesperson said that five drug peddlers including the woman were arrested in Kralhar Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

“A police party headed by SHO police station Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Kralhar Baramulla intercepted a vehicle (Tata Venture) bearing registration number JK05D-3072 with five persons including a lady on board,” he said, adding, “During search, 45 grams of Brown Sugar and 345 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from their possession.”

They have been identified as Sharik Ahmad Sheikh, Sharif Ahmad Sheikh, Irfan Ahmad Sheikh, and a lady, all residents of Dewan Bagh Baramulla besides Bakir Ahmad Rather of Chandsooma Kanispora. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody, he said.

Accordingly, he said, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police Station Baramulla and investigations have been initiated.

Separately, a police party at a checkpoint established at Boniyar Market intercepted one person and during search, 52 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from his possession, he said.

“He has been identified as Mudasir Rashid Wani son of Abdul Rashid resident of Gantamulla Bala. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody,” the spokesperson said.

In Kulgam, he said, a police party of Police Station Kund at a checkpoint established at Waripora intercepted a vehicle (JK01M-2080) driven by one person identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Handroo of Boat colony Anantnag. During search, he said, officers were able to recover 3Kgs of Poppy Straw like substance from the vehicle. “He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody,” he said, adding, “Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.”

During preliminary investigation, he said, it came to fore that the person was involved in the drug peddling and was promoting illegal menace and luring the youth of the area towards drug addiction.

Accordingly, he said, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigations have been initiated. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print