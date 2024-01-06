E-way bill generation without B2B e-invoice details to be blocked from March 1

New Delhi’ :Businesses with turnover above Rs 5 crore will not be able to generate e-way bill without including e-invoice details for all B2B transaction from March 1.

Under the goods and services tax regime, e-way bills are required for inter-state transportation of goods valued over Rs 50,000.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) said on analysis it was found that some of the taxpayers, who are eligible for e-invoicing, are generating e-way bills without linking with e-invoice for B2B (business to business) and B2E (business to exports) transactions.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print