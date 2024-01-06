2 judges recommended to be permanent

Jammu: Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Rahul Bharti, Additional Judges of J&K and Ladakh High Court for appointment as Permanent Judges.
“In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, we have consulted Judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the affairs of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh with a view to ascertain the fitness and suitability of Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Rahul Bharti for being appointed as Permanent Judges”, the Supreme Court resolution said.
The resolution further said, “a committee of two Judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India has assessed the judgments of Justice Kazmi and Justice Bharti and the committee has rated the quality of their judgments as good, reasonably well written and fairly reasonable”
“Having taken into consideration of all aspects, the Collegium is of the view that they are fit and suitable for being appointed as Permanent Judges”, the resolution said while recommending their names for being appointed as Permanent Judges of J&K and Ladakh High Court.
Jammu: Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Rahul Bharti, Additional Judges of J&K and Ladakh High Court for appointment as Permanent Judges.