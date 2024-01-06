DDC Chairpersons need to play greater role in planning, monitoring: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today while listening to the issues put forth jointly by the District Development Council (DDC) Chairpersons of Jammu division assured them of extending every possible help by the LG Administration to strengthen this democratic institution in the UT.

During this meeting the Principal Secretary Finance and Commissioner Secretary, RDD and Housing & Urban Development Departments were also present.

During this meeting these Chairpersons jointly submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary for his consideration. They also raised the issues pertaining to their respective districts with him for their early resolution.

The Council Chairpersons raised the demands related to the revalidation of their savings out of their grants for carrying out other welfare measures in their constituencies. They also individually asked for more grants for schemes under execution in their districts. These representatives also sought resolution of other developmental requirements in their areas with focus on generating employment opportunities for youth.

In his remarks the Chief Secretary advised them to fast-pace their planning and start tendering process well ahead of the start of working season in the month of April. He assured them that the savings made through competitive tendering process, if communicated early, would be approved by the Finance department for carrying out other developmental works in their areas.

Dulloo further made out that he is personally going to visit their respective areas in weeks ahead to have interaction with public representatives and local people there. He also shared that they should play a greater role in the crucial activities of planning and monitoring necessary for development of any area.

Moreover he told them to work in coordination with the administration for the overall development of their areas. He called them a vital link between people and administration and acknowledged their role in resolving peoples day to day affairs for which they would be given greater say in all the relevant aspects of governance in their respective DDC constituencies across J&K.

