Tractor driver found dead in Heff, Shopian

Srinagar’: A driver was found dead on his tractor in Heff Shirmal area of South Kashmir’s Shopian on Thursday morning.

An official said that a tractor driver identified as Bashir Ahmad Dar son of Gh Mohammad Dar resident of Heff Shirmal, was found dead on the tractor seat at Heff.

Officials said that the cause of the death may be heart attack as the person was collecting gravel during night and may have died because of severe cold or heart attack.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance and started an investigation into the matter—(KNO)

