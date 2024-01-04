CS takes overview of the IT initiative ‘J&K Gati Shakti’ to be developed by BISAG

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today took the holistic review of the proposal to make critical interventions in IT sector here in association with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG), a society under Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (Meity) for making Artificial Intelligence (AI) based solutions part of governance here.

The meeting besides the DG, BISAG-N was attended by Principal Secretary, PWD; Principal Secretary, School Education; Principal Secretary, Finance; Commissioner Secretary, IT; Commissioner Secretary, Science & Technology; Commissioner Secretary, RDD; Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare; Commissioner Secretary, GAD; Secretary, Cooperatives; Secretary, Grievances; DG, Planning; Director, Industries; SIO, NIC besides other concerned officers.

In the onset of the meeting the Chief Secretary maintained that the time is ripe for providing customised solutions based on Artificial intelligence to the public issues. He intervened that when the IT has forayed into every aspect of our lives it is necessary to make our processes more compatible with the technology. He asked for fixing timeline for achieving specific tasks focusing on each of them one by one to achieve optimum results.

He impressed upon each Department to add as many layers as possible to the PM Gati Shakti portal as there is scope for same. He advised each of them to prioritise their problem statements for seeking corresponding IT solutions from BISAG. He further asked them to rework their requirements with respect to their significance for public and seek AI based customised solutions for each of them.

Dulloo also asked for relooking into the aspect of upgrading the already offered G2C online services for making them more user-friendly and interactive. He asked them to develop applications that are useful in monitoring the quality of solutions offered to public. He further suggested to make grievance resolution mechanism a more result-oriented, interactive and time bound.

In her presentation the Commissioner Secretary, IT, Prerna Puri gave insights into the kind of interventions they are proposing to seek from BISAG. She laid out that department has asked for cooperation in the focus areas like implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), Works execution, Public Grievances, end to end solution for tracking public outreach programmes like Back to Village etc besides profiling of villages and panchayats for have better understanding about the infrastructure and human resource available there and the kind of interventions needed in each of them.

The team of BISAG in their presentation displayed several models including those developed for holistic development of J&K. They depicted the kind and nature of interventions they are contemplating for providing better solutions to the users in J&K. They also shared the details about the scope for AI in different governance aspects based upon the data the UT has generated so far.

The team presented the key note interventions they are proposing in the areas of developing apps like Village Amenity and Work Execution Directories. They also showed the models regarding development of comprehensive grievances redressal mechanism, public outreach programme and government scheme integration and convergence.

It was set out that the institute will go on developing the solutions based upon the requirements of each department on day to day basis and deliver at regular intervals. It also offered developing IEC videos for each of them without charging anything in any of the local languages.

It was decided to cooperate with each other and designate Nodal officers from each department for onward transmission of data and other paraphernalia for smooth and time bound delivery of prospective solutions as envisaged by the local administration here.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print