Gunfight in Kulgam: Police

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.
They said a joint team of Police, CRPF and army launched a cordon and search operation in the Hadigam area of the district.
As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, they said, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off the gunfight.
“Encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam district. Kulgam Police, Army and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,” police said on X, formally twitter.
