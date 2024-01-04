PM to attend conference of police DGs/IGs on January 6-7

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on January 6-7, his office said on Thursday.

The three-day conference, being held from January 5 to 7 will discuss a wide range of policing and internal security issues, including cyber crime, technology in policing, counter terrorism challenges, left wing extremism, prison reforms, among others, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Another key agenda of the conference is deliberations on the road map for implementation of the new criminal laws, the statement said.

