New Delhi:The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition by Neelam Azad, an accused arrested in the December 13 Parliament security breach case, seeking her release on ground that her police remand was illegal.

A bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said the petition was not maintainable.

“Petitioner has already moved bail application before the trial court.Present petition is not maintainable and is dismissed accordingly,” the bench, also comprising Justice Manoj Jain said

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print