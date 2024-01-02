Sonamarg abuzz with New Year celebrations

Ganderbal: World famous tourist destination, Sonamarg adorned in the splendor of snow-capped peaks with sub-zero temperatures, bade farewell to 2023 and welcomed 2024 with unprecedented fervor during the first-ever Two-Day New Year Festival, which concluded today.

The festivities commenced with a grand inauguration ceremony, featuring local dignitaries, cultural performances, and a diverse array of traditional and contemporary activities.

Against the backdrop of snow-capped meadows, Sonamarg became the canvas for an unforgettable experience, marked by dazzling fireworks illuminating the night sky and rhythmic beats echoing through the golden meadows.

The main event was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir, along with Additional District Development Commissioner, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gulzar Ahmad.

Tourists from various corners of the country, already captivated by Sonamarg’s winter charm, enthusiastically participated in fun-filled activities, including bonfires and fireworks.

The entire locale transformed into a festive spectacle with vibrant illuminations, hosting a series of functions to entertain both tourists and local visitors.

The New Year day celebrations, held in Sonamarg’s open meadow, witnessed massive participation from tourists, locals, and officials of the district administration and Tourism department.

The festival showcased performances in music, dance, and dramas, captivating audiences and bidding an affectionate farewell to 2023.

The two-day New Year Festival, organised by the District Administration in collaboration with the Tourism Department, aimed to not only celebrate the scenic beauty of Sonamarg but also position it as a premier winter destination. Both locals and tourists applauded the district administration for their effective promotion and publicity efforts, contributing to rising stature as a winter retreat.

