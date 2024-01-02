Night chill continues, Pahalgam coldest at minus 6.2 degree Celsius

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar:

Amid persistent dry spell, the minimum temperature continued to settle below freezing point across the Valley on Tuesday.

Pahalgam in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.2 degree Celsius.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir shivered at minus 4.8 degree Celsius while Qazigund in South Kashmir has recorded a low of minus 4.4 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 4.0 degree Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir has recorded a low of minus 4.6 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.7 degree Celsius—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print