Sitamarhi (Bihar: An incident of a Bihar police officer allegedly thrashing a woman in public has drawn widespread condemnation after its purported video went viral on social media.

The incident took place in Sursand area in Sitamarhi district on Saturday but the video went viral on social media on Monday.

In the video, Inspector Raj Kishore Singh of Sursand police station is seen striking a middle-aged woman with a stick in public while some others looked on.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print