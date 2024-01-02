400 bags of duplicate spurious fertilizers seized in Kulgam

Kulgam, Jan 02 (KNO): The enforcement wing of agriculture seized 400 bags of duplicate spurious fertilizers at Ladgoo area of Kulgam district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that, “Enforcement team headed by Director Agriculture Kashmir Choudhary Mohammad Iqbal seized bags of duplicate spurious fertilizers at Ladgoo early morning today.”

He said during the operation, team confiscated around 400 bags of duplicate spurious fertilizers.

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Choudhury Mohammad Iqbal told KNO that the fight against the duplicate spurious fertilizers will continue in the Kashmir valley.

“Today we have seized 400 bags of duplicate spurious fertilizers at Ladgoo. Such actions will continue in future,” he said.

Choudhary reiterated the commitment to ensure the availability of genuine inputs (fertilizers, pesticides seeds) to the farmers of the region. He said that violation of set norms would be dealt with strictly—(KNO)

