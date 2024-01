Connect on Linked in

New Delhi: Gold prices remained flat at Rs 63,920 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver was also flat at Rs 78,500 per kilogram.

“Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading flat at Rs 63,920/10 gram, unchanged from the previous close.

