Apni Party expels Javid Baig for anti-party activities

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party on Monday expelled former MLA Baramulla, Javid Hussain Baig over alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

In a statement , Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir announced expulsion of Baig from the party, citing his involvement in anti-party activities.

“Since it goes against the basic constitution of the party, his basic membership is hereby terminated, and he is expelled from the party for a period of 5 years”, Mir said.

Baig had joined Apni Party in 2020 after he was expelled by Peoples Democratic Party for meeting foreign envoys who had visited Jammu & Kashmir after August 5, 2019.

PDP had expelled Javid Baig and other leaders, saying they had “gone against the will of the people” by meeting foreign envoys. “In view of the developments post-August 5 and the unilateral move of the government of India that has violated the will and hurt the sentiments of the people, it has come to our attention that certain party leaders have been part of the parleys that go against the interests of the state, official position and core beliefs of the party,” the party had then said—(KNO)

