India’s ‘generous gesture’ will help continue lifesaving services towards Palestine Refugees: UNRWA

Jerusalem: India’s “generous gesture” will help the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) continue its lifesaving services for Palestinian refugees, the UN agency said on Friday, a day after New Delhi released the second tranche of USD 2.5 million to the UN agency.

UNRWA, functional since 1950, carries out direct relief and works programmes for registered Palestinian refugees.

“As we reach the end of a very difficult year in the region, UNRWA is grateful for the support of partners who continue to stand by Palestine Refugees,” Tamara Alrifai, a spokesperson for UNRWA told PTI.

“The latest generous gesture by India will help the Agency continue its lifesaving services towards Palestine Refugees,” she said.

Amid the raging war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, India’s Charge deAffaires in Ramallah, Elizabeth Rodrigues, handed over the second tranche of USD 2.5 million to UNRWA to fulfil India’s annual commitment of 5 million US dollars for the year 2023-24.

UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions from UN member states.

The Government of India had released the first tranche of its annual commitment in November, about a month ago.

The agency is struggling to keep up its functioning in the middle of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and had appreciated and welcomed India’s “generous contribution” last month as well because of the difficult situation in the region, particularly in Gaza.

Palestinians in Gaza are bearing the brunt of the terrible conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has been ruling the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Hamas’ dastardly attack on Israel on October 7 prompted the Jewish State to declare an all-out war against the Islamist faction and it has pounded the territory to its south-west with continued air and ground strikes.

India’s support is meant to help the UN agency’s core programmes and services, including education, healthcare, relief and social services provided to Palestinian refugees.

New Delhi has underlined its continued support for the agency’s activities in the region and the services it provides to the Palestinian refugees.

Earlier on November 19, India had also delivered 32 tonnes of “humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine” via the El-Arish Airport in Egypt.

Since 2018, India has given USD 30 million to UNRWA.

Since the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and the retaliatory action by Israel, more than two-thirds of the Gaza population – of approximately 2.3 million – has fled their homes to move southwards.

The UNRWA has been struggling to provide basic services to hundreds of thousands of people in shelters.

Before the war in Gaza, UNRWA was already facing an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. The agency is mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.6 million Palestine refugees registered with it across its five fields of operation.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print