Fog amid severe cold wave continue in Kashmir

Srinagar: Fog continued to linger on in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir even as most places in the valley recorded below the minus 3.0-mark on Friday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.3°C, same as on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Most parts of the Valley including Srinagar continued to grapple the dense fog, reducing visibility and bringing traffic chaos.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.2°C against minus 3.8°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.4°C, same as on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.6°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 0.1°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 4.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 2.5°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night and the temperature was 3.7°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 8.6°C against 5.8°C on previous night, and it was above normal by 1.2°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.8°C, Batote 4.4°C and Bhaderwah 1.0°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 30. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

Weatherman has predicted generally cloudy dry weather by this end of the month.

“Generally dry weather with moderate to dense fog over Central Kashmir, Plains of Baramulla, Ganderbal and Pulwama districts is expected till 31st December,” the MeT official said.

However, he said, there is a possibility of light snow over higher reaches during the evening/night of December 31.

He said from January 1-2, the weather is expected to be dry.” Generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow is expected at “isolated” places on January 3-4. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print